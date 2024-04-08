In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta N Line and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,
In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta N Line and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE.
Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage.
Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kwh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 16.82 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hrs