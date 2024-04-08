HT Auto
Hyundai Creta N Line vs Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]

In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta N Line and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage,

Creta N Line vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Nexon ev [2020-2023]
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 16.82 Lakhs₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Range-312.0
Mileage18 to 18.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1482 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-8.5 Hrs

Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5l MPiPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,42,96614,65,780
Ex-Showroom Price
16,82,30013,99,000
RTO
1,84,2306,230
Insurance
75,93660,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,76131,505
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Futuristic stylingLarger infotaiment system with a faster and friendlier UIHigher top speed, better range and overall performance

Cons

Infotainment system has glitchesBuild quality still not up to the markMarginally more expensive than before

