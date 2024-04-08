In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta N Line and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta N Line and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta N Line vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 16.82 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 18 to 18.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1482 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs