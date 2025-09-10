In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta N Line and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Nexon EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Nexon ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 19.03 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|325-465 km/charge
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)