In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE.
Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage.
Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Harrier [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 16.82 Lakhs
|₹ 13.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4