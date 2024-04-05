In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Active 1.0L TSI MT. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 19 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta N Line vs Slavia Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Slavia Brand Hyundai Skoda Price ₹ 16.82 Lakhs ₹ 10.69 Lakhs Mileage 18 to 18.2 kmpl 19 to 20.32 kmpl Engine Capacity 1482 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3