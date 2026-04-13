In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Kushaq Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Kushaq
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 19.03 Lakhs
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3