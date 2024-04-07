In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta N Line vs Jimny Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Jimny Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 16.82 Lakhs ₹ 12.74 Lakhs Mileage 18 to 18.2 kmpl 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 1482 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4