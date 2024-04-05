In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Mahindra XUV700, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Mahindra XUV700, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Mahindra XUV700 Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX Petrol MT 5 STR.
Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage.
XUV700: 1997 cc engine, 13 to 16 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs XUV700 Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Xuv700
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 16.82 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|13 to 16 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4