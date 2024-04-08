In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta N Line and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta N Line and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta N Line vs XUV 400 EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Xuv 400 ev Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 16.82 Lakhs ₹ 15.49 Lakhs Range - 375-456 km/charge Mileage 18 to 18.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 34.5 kWh Engine Capacity 1482 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6 Hrs 30 Min