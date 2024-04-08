HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCreta N Line vs XUV 400 EV

Hyundai Creta N Line vs Mahindra XUV 400 EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta N Line and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage,

Creta N Line vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Xuv 400 ev
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 16.82 Lakhs₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Range-375-456 km/charge
Mileage18 to 18.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-34.5 kWh
Engine Capacity1482 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-6 Hrs 30 Min

Filters
Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5l MPi-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm310 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm148 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,42,96616,27,673
Ex-Showroom Price
16,82,30015,49,000
RTO
1,84,2308,830
Insurance
75,93669,343
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,76134,985
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great drive dynamicsImpressive claimed rangeBig on cabin space

Cons

Mundane cabin designPaltry feature list

XUV 400 EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVnull | Electric | Automatic15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVnull | Electric | Automatic11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XUV 400 EV vs Tigor EV

Trending cars

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    File photo used for representational purpose.
    For US Army, hybrids may make far more sense than all-electric vehicles
    8 Apr 2024
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Will Ferrari EV get Ferrari-made batteries? Here's what's going on
    8 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro, TVS iQube besides several other e-scooters in the segment.
    Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared
    8 Apr 2024
    Customers can book the Hyundai IONIQ 5 with an initial booking amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,00,000 through Hyundai's Direct to Customer (D2C) portal.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets new colour choices for Indian customers. Check details
    8 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
    8 Apr 2024
    Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
    Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line comparison: Which SUV suits you more?
    29 Mar 2024
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    MG Motor showcased the Cyberster electric sports car in India for the first time ever while revealing its plan to step up EV offensive in India. The carmaker, now under new stakeholder JSW Group, aims to grab 33 per cent of the EV segment share.
    Watch: MG Motor debuts Cyberster in India, reveals future EV plans
    20 Mar 2024
    View all
     