In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta N Line and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh.
Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage.
XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Xuv 400 ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 16.82 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|375-456 km/charge
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|34.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hrs 30 Min