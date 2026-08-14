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HomeCompare CarsCreta N Line vs Scorpio N [2022-2026]

Hyundai Creta N Line vs Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Scorpio n [2022-2026]
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 19.03 Lakhs₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Mileage18 to 18.2 kmpl12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1997 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Creta N Line Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right Side
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Rear Wiper
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5l MPi2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm370 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl12.17 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm200 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18245 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springDouble Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CL
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axlePentalink Suspension with WATT’s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CL
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18245 / 65 R17
Length
4330 mm4662 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm2750 mm
Height
1635 mm1857 mm
Width
1790 mm1917 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres57 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ManualNo
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
64
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch8 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Interior Colours
Sporty Black / Athletic Red inserts-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
CooledNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,38,42615,25,423
Ex-Showroom Price
16,93,30013,49,000
RTO
1,79,6301,46,900
Insurance
64,99629,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,66432,787
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong visual cuesPremium cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

Limited third-row spacePricey top variant

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