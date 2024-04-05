In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S3 Plus. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2179 cc engine, 15.0 to 17.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta N Line vs Scorpio Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Scorpio Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 16.82 Lakhs ₹ 11.99 Lakhs Mileage 18 to 18.2 kmpl 15.0 to 17.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1482 cc 2179 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 4