In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 19.03 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3