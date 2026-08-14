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Hyundai Creta N Line vs Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Bolero neo plus
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 19.03 Lakhs₹ 11.41 Lakhs
Mileage18 to 18.2 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc2184 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Creta N Line Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5l MPi2.2 litre mHawk Diesel
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
NoNo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl14 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm118 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18215 / 70 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springDouble Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axleMulti-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18215 / 70 R16
Length
4330 mm4400 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm2680 mm
Height
1635 mm1812 mm
Width
1790 mm1795 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person9 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres60 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
6No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteVinyl
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Interior Colours
Sporty Black / Athletic Red insertsBlack & Beige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled-
Head-rests
Front & RearNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,38,42613,71,579
Ex-Showroom Price
16,93,30011,41,001
RTO
1,79,6301,54,625
Insurance
64,99675,453
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,66429,480

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