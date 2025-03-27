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Hyundai Creta N Line vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line D-max
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 19.03 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage18 to 18.2 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc2499 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders4-

Filters
Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Creta N Line Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5l MPiVGT Intercooled Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18205 R16C
Wheels
Alloy Wheels16 Inch
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axleSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18205 R16C
Length
4330 mm5375 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm2600 mm
Height
1635 mm1800 mm
Width
1790 mm1860 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres55 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
6-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)Yes
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Interior Colours
Sporty Black / Athletic Red inserts-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,38,42612,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
16,93,30010,54,900
RTO
1,79,6301,31,862
Insurance
64,99669,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,66427,021

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Hyundai Creta N Line showcased at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show gets powered by a more modest 1.5-litre naturally aspirated MPI petrol engine
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27 Mar 2025
Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
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20 May 2026
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12 Jun 2025
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30 Apr 2025
Creta N Line is priced competitively when put up against range-topping versions of Kia Setos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. But does it make sense to buy it over the non N-Line version of the SUV?
Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed for pride, decked for drive
11 Jul 2024
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10 Feb 2025
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15 Mar 2024
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Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
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