In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 19.03 Lakhs
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|20.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3