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HomeCompare CarsCreta N Line vs Venue N Line [2022-2025]

Hyundai Creta N Line vs Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Venue n line [2022-2025]
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 19.03 Lakhs₹ 12.15 Lakhs
Mileage18 to 18.2 kmpl20.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Venue N Line [2022-2025]
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]
N6 MT
₹12.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Creta N Line Visual Comparison

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Rear Right Side
Airbags
Dashboard
Headlight
Grille
Pedals
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Armrest
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5l MPi1.0 l Turbo GDi
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axleCoupled Torsion Beam axle with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18215 / 60 R16
Length
4330 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm2500 mm
Height
1635 mm1617 mm
Width
1790 mm1770 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Scuff Plates
YesNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
66
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch8 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Interior Colours
Sporty Black / Athletic Red insertsBlack and Greige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
CooledNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,38,42614,00,260
Ex-Showroom Price
16,93,30012,14,700
RTO
1,79,6301,33,470
Insurance
64,99651,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,66430,097
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sportier looksDriver-centric updatesTwo-way dash cam

Cons

Updates largely cosmeticNo MT or iMT

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line has been unveiled with sportier design elements and added equipment, and it comes with the 1-litre turbo-petrol unit
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4 Nov 2025
The 2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line has been revealed in India.
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31 Oct 2025
The Hyundai Creta N Line showcased at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show gets powered by a more modest 1.5-litre naturally aspirated MPI petrol engine
Hyundai Creta N Line launched in Thailand. But is it even a N Line?
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The second gen Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to get a redesigned front grille and new alloy wheels, this time wearing the N badge instead of the Hyundai logo.
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15 Mar 2024
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
Hyundai Creta EV review: Can electric power boost popularity of India's best-selling SUV?
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Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
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