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Hyundai Creta N Line vs Hyundai Kona Electric

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta N Line and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Kona Electric Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Kona electric
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 19.03 Lakhs₹ 23.79 Lakhs
Range-452 km/charge
Mileage18 to 18.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-39.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1482 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-6.1 Hrs

Filters
Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
Premium
₹23.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Creta N Line Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Pedals
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5l MPiPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut Type
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axleMulti-Link
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18215 / 55 R17
Length
4330 mm4180
Wheelbase
2610 mm2600
Height
1635 mm1570
Width
1790 mm1800
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
One Touch - Up
DriverFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoHalogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
66
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Interior Colours
Sporty Black / Athletic Red insertsBlack
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
CooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,38,42624,95,389
Ex-Showroom Price
16,93,30023,79,000
RTO
1,79,63016,000
Insurance
64,99699,889
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,66453,635

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Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Motor was seen testing the electric version of its best-selling model Creta in India. For the first time, the Creta EV spy shots have revealed what the interiors of the SUV may look like. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@piloton_wheels)
Hyundai Creta EV spotted testing, may get Kona-like interiors
12 Apr 2024
The Hyundai Kona Jayde concept previews a beefy and heavily accessorised iteration of the electric SUV.
Hyundai reveals Kona Jayde concept as a fully geared electric urban adventure vehicle, will debut at 2023 SEMA Show
31 Oct 2023
Hyundai Kona Electric never got a facelift in the Indian market.
Hyundai Kona Electric silently discontinued ahead of Creta EV launch
22 Jun 2024
The Hyundai Creta N Line showcased at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show gets powered by a more modest 1.5-litre naturally aspirated MPI petrol engine
Hyundai Creta N Line launched in Thailand. But is it even a N Line?
27 Mar 2025
Creta N Line is priced competitively when put up against range-topping versions of Kia Setos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. But does it make sense to buy it over the non N-Line version of the SUV?
Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed for pride, decked for drive
11 Jul 2024
Hyundai has tried to differentiate the three versions of the compact SUV with distinct exterior design, cabin design and price points.
Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line vs Creta Electric: Here’s what differentiates the three versions
10 Feb 2025
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Hyundai Creta SUV has received its N Line avatar promising a sportier drive and several cosmetic changes targeted to attract young buyers.
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15 Mar 2024
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
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Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
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