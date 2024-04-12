In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta N Line and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Kona Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Kona electric
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 19.03 Lakhs
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|452 km/charge
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|39.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6.1 Hrs