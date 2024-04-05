In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT.
Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage.
Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Elantra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Elantra
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 16.82 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4