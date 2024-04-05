In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta N Line vs Elantra Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Elantra Brand Hyundai Hyundai Price ₹ 16.82 Lakhs ₹ 17.83 Lakhs Mileage 18 to 18.2 kmpl 15 kmpl Engine Capacity 1482 cc 1999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Cylinders 4 4