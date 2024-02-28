In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 11.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Virtus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Virtus Brand Hyundai Volkswagen Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 11.56 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3