Creta [2020-2024] vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Vento Brand Hyundai Volkswagen Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.