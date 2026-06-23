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HomeCompare CarsCreta [2020-2024] vs Polo

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Polo
BrandHyundaiVolkswagen
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
2117.74
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel1.0L MPI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1050798.75
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16175 / 70 R14
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
433280
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
5045
Ground Clearance
190168
Length
43003971
Wheelbase
26102469
Height
16351469
Width
17901682
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
MP3 Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black and GreigeBlack & Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,5747,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,1006,27,000
RTO
1,59,84350,190
Insurance
50,13130,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23215,220
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

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