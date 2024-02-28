In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for G-SLF 7 STR. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Innova Hycross Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Innova hycross Brand Hyundai Toyota Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 18.3 Lakhs Range - 839 km/charge Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 1493 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -