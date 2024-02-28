In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Hyundai Toyota Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1493 cc 2694 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4