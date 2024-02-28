In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR.
Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4