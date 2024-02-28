Saved Articles

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs Toyota Innova Crysta

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Creta [2020-2024] vs Innova Crysta Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Innova crysta
BrandHyundaiToyota
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 19.99 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc2393 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders44
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX 7 STR
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1050-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,57423,53,848
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,10019,99,000
RTO
1,59,8432,53,875
Insurance
50,1311,00,473
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23250,593
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

