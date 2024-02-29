In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE.
Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage.
Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kwh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hrs