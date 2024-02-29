In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Tata Tiago EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
Colours.
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel and Tata Tiago EV Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE Medium Range.
Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage.
Tiago EV gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kwh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs Tiago EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Tiago ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|250 - 315 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|19.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-