Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs Tata Tiago EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Tata Tiago EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

Creta [2020-2024] vs Tiago EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Tiago ev
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250 - 315 km/charge
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1493 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi DieselPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1050250 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds12.63 seconds
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,5748,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,1007,99,000
RTO
1,59,8439,000
Insurance
50,13136,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23218,153
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

