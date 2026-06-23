Creta [2020-2024] vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.