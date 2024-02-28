Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCreta [2020-2024] vs Punch

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs Tata Punch

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Creta [2020-2024] vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Punch
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 6 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl18.8 to 20.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43
...Read More

Filters
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Punch
Tata Punch
Pure MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
2118.97
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm86 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel1.2 Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1050702
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,5746,67,100
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,1005,99,900
RTO
1,59,84335,446
Insurance
50,13131,254
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23214,338
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

Punch Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Externull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Exter
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Nexon 1199 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Nexon
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swiftnull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Swift
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Altroz1199.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Altroz
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tiagonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.65 - 8.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Tiago

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Chinese EV giant BYD and Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor have confirmed launch of their models Seal and Creta N Line in March. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to drive in the Swift facelift hatchback while Tata may launch the Dark Edition version of the Nexon SUV.
    Maruti Swift facelift to Hyundai Creta N Line: Cars expected to launch in March
    28 Feb 2024
    Hyundai will make several changes to the exterior so that the N Line version of the Creta stands out.
    2024 Hyundai Creta N Line bookings officially open ahead of March 11 launch
    29 Feb 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line will have a more aggressive design than the standard Creta.
    Hyundai Creta N Line booking begins unofficially ahead of March 11 launch
    29 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Motor has launched the Creta 2024 facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The compact SUV segment-leader will renew its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.
    Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV launched: First look
    16 Jan 2024
    Hyundai has launched the new Creta facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The price range is quite similar to that of Kia Seltos, one of its key rivals.
    Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king
    17 Jan 2024
    The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
    From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
    Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
    23 Jan 2024
    View all
     