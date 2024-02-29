In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Nexon EV Max Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Nexon ev max Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Range - 453 km/charge Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 40.5 kwh Engine Capacity 1493 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 15 Hrs