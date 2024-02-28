Saved Articles

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs Tata Harrier

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Tata Harrier, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Creta [2020-2024] vs Harrier Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Harrier
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl14.6 to 16.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
Harrier
Tata Harrier
Smart
₹15.49 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
2116.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi DieselKryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1050840 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,57418,50,311
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,10015,49,000
RTO
1,59,8432,09,625
Insurance
50,13191,186
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23239,770
Expert Rating
    Latest News

    Chinese EV giant BYD and Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor have confirmed launch of their models Seal and Creta N Line in March. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to drive in the Swift facelift hatchback while Tata may launch the Dark Edition version of the Nexon SUV.
    Maruti Swift facelift to Hyundai Creta N Line: Cars expected to launch in March
    28 Feb 2024
    Hyundai will make several changes to the exterior so that the N Line version of the Creta stands out.
    2024 Hyundai Creta N Line bookings officially open ahead of March 11 launch
    29 Feb 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line will have a more aggressive design than the standard Creta.
    Hyundai Creta N Line booking begins unofficially ahead of March 11 launch
    29 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Motor has launched the Creta 2024 facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The compact SUV segment-leader will renew its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.
    Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV launched: First look
    16 Jan 2024
    Hyundai has launched the new Creta facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The price range is quite similar to that of Kia Seltos, one of its key rivals.
    Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king
    17 Jan 2024
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     