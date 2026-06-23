Creta [2020-2024] vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Altroz cng [2023-2025] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.