Creta [2020-2024] vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Rapid tsi Brand Hyundai Skoda Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.