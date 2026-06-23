In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs Triber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Triber
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3