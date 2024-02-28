In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and MG Hector Plus , assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and MG Hector Plus , assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, MG Hector Plus Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus : 1451 cc engine, 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Hector Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Hector plus Brand Hyundai MG Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 17.5 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 15.58 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1451 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4