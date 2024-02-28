Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCreta [2020-2024] vs Hector Plus

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs MG Hector Plus

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and MG Hector Plus , assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Creta [2020-2024] vs Hector Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Hector plus
BrandHyundaiMG
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 17.5 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl15.58 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1451 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
...Read More

Filters
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus
Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR
₹17.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
21-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1050-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,57420,19,700
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,10017,49,800
RTO
1,59,8431,90,980
Insurance
50,13178,420
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23243,411
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Chinese EV giant BYD and Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor have confirmed launch of their models Seal and Creta N Line in March. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to drive in the Swift facelift hatchback while Tata may launch the Dark Edition version of the Nexon SUV.
    Maruti Swift facelift to Hyundai Creta N Line: Cars expected to launch in March
    28 Feb 2024
    Hyundai will make several changes to the exterior so that the N Line version of the Creta stands out.
    2024 Hyundai Creta N Line bookings officially open ahead of March 11 launch
    29 Feb 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line will have a more aggressive design than the standard Creta.
    Hyundai Creta N Line booking begins unofficially ahead of March 11 launch
    29 Feb 2024
    Sokudo has launched two high-speed electric scooters and one low-speed electric scooter.
    Sokudo launches three electric scooters with riding range of up to 105 km
    29 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Motor has launched the Creta 2024 facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The compact SUV segment-leader will renew its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.
    Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV launched: First look
    16 Jan 2024
    MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
    MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
    9 Feb 2023
    Hyundai has launched the new Creta facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The price range is quite similar to that of Kia Seltos, one of its key rivals.
    Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king
    17 Jan 2024
    MG Motor is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Hector SUV this month. In its new avatar, the Hector 2023 will be loaded with more features and tech than the previous edition.
    MG Hector 2023: First Look
    8 Jan 2023
    View all
     