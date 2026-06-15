In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs Comet EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Comet ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|MG
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|230 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|17.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)