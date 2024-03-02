Saved Articles

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs Maruti Suzuki XL6

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Creta [2020-2024] vs XL6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Xl6
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 11.61 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Zeta MT Petrol
₹11.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
2120.97 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi DieselK15B Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1050944 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
13
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,57413,46,351
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,10011,61,000
RTO
1,59,8431,28,100
Insurance
50,13156,751
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23228,938
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

