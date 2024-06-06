HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Swift [2021-2024]
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
2123.2
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel1.2L Dual Jet
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1050858
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
190-
Length
43003845
Wheelbase
26102450
Height
16351530
Width
17901735
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
433268
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
5037
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,5746,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,1005,99,450
RTO
1,59,84328,808
Insurance
50,13132,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23214,219
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Solid stylingExtensive feature list
Cons
Pricier than many rivals

