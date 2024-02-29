In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.55 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs S-Cross Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] S-cross Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 8.39 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 18.55 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4