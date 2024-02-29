Saved Articles

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Creta [2020-2024] vs S-Cross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] S-cross
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 8.39 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl18.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
Cylinders44
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Sigma
₹8.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
2118.55
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi DieselK15B Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1050890.4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,5749,57,868
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,1008,39,000
RTO
1,59,84370,750
Insurance
50,13138,651
Accessories Charges
08,967
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23220,588
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

