In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma.
Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage.
S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.55 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|S-cross
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|18.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4