In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Jimny Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Jimny Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 12.74 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4