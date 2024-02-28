In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.53 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Grand Vitara Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Grand vitara Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 10.7 Lakhs Range - 950 km/charge Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 20.53 to 27.97 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 1493 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -