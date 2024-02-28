In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Ertiga [2018-2022] Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 7.96 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4