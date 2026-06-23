In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs Ertiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Ertiga
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4