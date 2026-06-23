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HomeCompare CarsCreta [2020-2024] vs Brezza

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Brezza
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Transmission
Cylinders4-

Filters
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi DieselK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1050-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
433-
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5048 litres
Ground Clearance
190-
Length
43003995 mm
Wheelbase
26102500 mm
Height
16351685 mm
Width
17901790 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Door Pockets
Front & RearYes
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen Projector-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
FabricYes
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and Greige-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
FrontYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,5748,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,1007,39,900
RTO
1,59,84360,793
Insurance
50,13134,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23217,971
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

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