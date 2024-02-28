In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra XUV700, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Mahindra XUV700 Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX Petrol MT 5 STR.
Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage.
XUV700: 1997 cc engine, 13 to 16 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs XUV700 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Xuv700
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|13 to 16 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4