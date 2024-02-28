Saved Articles

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs Mahindra XUV700

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra XUV700, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Creta [2020-2024] vs XUV700 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Xuv700
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl13 to 16 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1997 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
...Read More

Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm380 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm197 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1050-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,57416,36,803
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,10013,99,001
RTO
1,59,8431,51,900
Insurance
50,13185,402
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23235,181
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

