In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,
In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh.
Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage.
XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Xuv 400 ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|375-456 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|34.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hrs 30 Min