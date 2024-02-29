In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs XUV 400 EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Xuv 400 ev Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 15.49 Lakhs Range - 375-456 km/charge Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 34.5 kWh Engine Capacity 1493 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6 Hrs 30 Min