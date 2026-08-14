Creta [2020-2024] vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.