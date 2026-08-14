In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3