In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs XUV 3XO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Xuv 3xo
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3