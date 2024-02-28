Saved Articles

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs Mahindra Thar

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra Thar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 11.25 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl8 to 15.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi DieselD117 CRDe
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1050-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,57413,33,552
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,10011,25,001
RTO
1,59,8431,52,625
Insurance
50,13155,426
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23228,663
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

