In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S3 Plus.
Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage.
Scorpio: 2179 cc engine, 15.0 to 17.0 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs Scorpio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Scorpio
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|15.0 to 17.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|2179 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4