Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra Marazzo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 7 STR. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Marazzo Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Marazzo Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 14.39 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 17.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1497 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 4