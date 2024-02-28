In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra Marazzo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 7 STR.
Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage.
Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs Marazzo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Marazzo
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 14.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|17.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4