hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsCreta [2020-2024] vs e2o-plus

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] E2o-plus
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-10.08 kwh
Engine Capacity1493 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi DieselElectric Motor
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1050110 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16165 / 60 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTwin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16165 / 60 R14
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
433135 litres
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50-
Ground Clearance
190170 mm
Length
43003590 mm
Wheelbase
26102258 mm
Height
16351585 mm
Width
17901575 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedUnpainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
MP3 Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black and GreigeBlack
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,5749,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,1008,81,425
RTO
1,59,84361,700
Insurance
50,13150,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23221,346
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The Hyundai Creta SX Premium could emerge as the sweet spot in the SUV’s lineup for buyers prioritising value and features.
If I were buying the Hyundai Creta, this is the variant I would pick
23 Jun 2026
Nissan Tekton is the latest entrant in the Indian SUV market, where it competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, etc.
Nissan Tekton vs Hyundai Creta: Base and top variants' EMI comparison
15 Jul 2026
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra BE 07 spotted testing with heavy camouflage in India (Image Credit: AutoVerse by Shrey/YT)
Mahindra BE 07 spotted testing with heavy camouflage in India
14 Aug 2026
Tata and Mahindra were the two top EV manufacturers with minimal electricity consumption, as compared to Tesla and BYD models.
Tata Motors and Mahindra topped global EV efficiency rankings, outrunning Tesla and BYD
14 Aug 2026
Hyundai Creta Electric is offered with two battery packs.
Hyundai Creta Electric gets Battery-as-a-Service option, prices now start at 10.99 lakh
3 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
Watch Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet?
29 Nov 2024
The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The electric SUV promises to offer up to 473 kms of range in a single charge.
Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What to expect? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained
3 Jan 2025
The Hyundai Alcazar SUV will renew its rivalry against other three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus besides Kia Carens. The SUV has been updated with several changes, including how it looks and how it drives, in its latest avatar.
Hyundai Alcazar facelift review: Can Creta-like updates help it rejuvenate?
18 Sept 2024
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
Hyundai Creta EV review: Can electric power boost popularity of India's best-selling SUV?
16 Jan 2025
Mahindra has already despatched 1,837 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e to dealers across India. The test drives for the electric SUVs began in several cities towards the end of last year.
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e bookings open. Check delivery date, price, range, battery details
14 Feb 2025
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 emerge as India's safest EVs with 5-star safety ratings at Bharat NCAP
16 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers