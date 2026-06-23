In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs e2o-plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|E2o-plus
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|10.08 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs