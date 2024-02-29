Saved Articles

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs Kia Sonet [2023-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Creta [2020-2024] vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Sonet [2023-2024]
BrandHyundaiKia
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
Filters
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Sonet [2023-2024]
Kia Sonet [2023-2024]
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi DieselSmartstream G 1.2
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1050-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,5748,73,739
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,1007,79,000
RTO
1,59,84358,530
Insurance
50,13135,709
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23218,780
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

