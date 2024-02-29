In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Hyundai Kia Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4